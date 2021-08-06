CHANGE LANGUAGE
US Woman Leans Out of Moving Car Holding AK-47 in Viral Photo, Cops Seize Vehicle

A woman leaned out of a Cadi holding an AK47. (Image Credits: Twitter/@SFTrafficSafety)

The Cadillac was later found by San Francisco Police and seized on Wednesday.

The San Francisco Police Department took to Twitter to share a photo showing a woman hanging out of the passenger seat of a moving car while holding an AK-47. In its tweet, the department wrote, “During an illegal exhibition of speed event at Barneveld & McKinnon, a passenger leaned out of a Cadi holding an AK47; see photo." According to San Francisco Police, the Cadillac was later found by the police and seized on Wednesday, however, there have been no reports of any arrests being made regarding the case.

Talking to Fox News, the San Francisco Police Department said, “The incident is being investigated by the SFPD Stunt Driving Response Unit and the SFPD Traffic Company." It added that further comments could not be made since this is currently an active investigation.

The police department’s tweet gained some mixed reactions from netizens.

The incident surfaces amidst a rise in shootings and assaults in the city during the first six months of the year. According to a Fox News report, San Fransisco reported 119 shootings in the first six months of 2021 compared to 58 in the first half of 2020.

first published:August 06, 2021, 18:54 IST