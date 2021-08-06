US Woman Leans Out of Moving Car Holding AK-47 in Viral Photo, Cops Seize Vehicle

The San Francisco Police Department took to Twitter to share a photo showing a woman hanging out of the passenger seat of a moving car while holding an AK-47. In its tweet, the department wrote, “During an illegal exhibition of speed event at Barneveld & McKinnon, a passenger leaned out of a Cadi holding an AK47; see photo." According to San Francisco Police, the Cadillac was later found by the police and seized on Wednesday, however, there have been no reports of any arrests being made regarding the case.

On 7/11/2021, During an illegal exhibition of speed event at Barneveld & McKinnon, a passenger leaned out of a Cadi holding an AK47; see photo. SFPD Traffic Company personnel worked up a case, and seized this particular vehicle today. @SFPD @sfmta_muni @SFPDPerea pic.twitter.com/4disQpzziY— SFPDTrafficSafety (@SFTrafficSafety) August 5, 2021

Talking to Fox News, the San Francisco Police Department said, “The incident is being investigated by the SFPD Stunt Driving Response Unit and the SFPD Traffic Company." It added that further comments could not be made since this is currently an active investigation.

The police department’s tweet gained some mixed reactions from netizens.

And I thought CA had a ban on high cap magazines like that 30 rounder.— Rob Ervin (@The_AZ_Warrior) August 5, 2021

They were just filming a remake of the Matrix Reloaded pic.twitter.com/epmfyX4a48— Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) August 5, 2021

Hell. Mad Max was set around this time as I recall— Smitty216 (@SmittyO216) August 6, 2021

This is why gun laws and infringing law biding citizens right to bear arms is stupid to try and do bc criminals do not follow the law. They will not follow the new gun laws. They will find a way just like with herion, fentanyl , human trafficking, all which is outlawed— MattyB (@mattyboy740) August 5, 2021

The incident surfaces amidst a rise in shootings and assaults in the city during the first six months of the year. According to a Fox News report, San Fransisco reported 119 shootings in the first six months of 2021 compared to 58 in the first half of 2020.

