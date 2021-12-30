US Woman Loses Her Leg After Botched Pedicure, Gets Rs 13 Crore in Settlement

Clara Shellman would have never thought in her dreams that a simple trip to a nail salon would turn out to be the worst day of her life. As reported by Tampa Bay Times, Clara was having a pedicure at a salon, but ended up losing her foot. According to the lawsuit filed by her, the salon employee performing the pedicure cut her foot. The cut was infected and it started spreading quickly. The problem was further worsened by the fact that Clara was suffering from peripheral arterial disease. Worried by the infection and her problem, Clara saw no other alternative than to get her leg amputated. Peripheral arterial disease causes the arteries to narrow down, thus reducing the blood flow in limbs. This problem mostly causes damage to the legs.

This unfortunate incident occurred in Florida in September 2018. Now after a long court case of three years, Clara has reached a settlement with the salon. This settlement has been specified in her court documents filed on December 16. According to the report, Paul Fulmer, her attorney, said that the amount is $1.75 million.

Filed in May 2020, the lawsuit has accused the salon of using dirty tools and equipment which pose a grave danger to the customers. The lawsuit described that the company had failed to follow standard policies and train its employees. Although in the reply, the salon denied all the charges. They said that Clara is at fault because she has not taken enough efforts to stop the spread of infection. Initially, the salon even went on to deny Clara’s claim that their tools and equipment were dirty.

Paul, during the hearing, had said that Clara deserved the full amount mentioned in the settlement. Later, the salon agreed to pay $ 1.75 million to Clara seeing her condition.

