US Woman Makes Rs 3 Lakh a Month Just by Farting Online

A 48-year-old woman made $4,200 (Rs 3.05 lakh) per month by selling her fart videos online. Emma Martin, a former travel agent, has been into this bizarre business since 1999 and now she charges $4.99 per month for netizens to watch her pass gas on the internet.

The mother-of-two from Rock Hill, South Carolina, has been ‘flatulence camming’ for more than 20 years now, for which she follows a strict diet specifically designed to help her perform better consisting of salad, asparagus and avocados. Emma told Daily Mail that she eats a lot of Mexican food, and coleslaw with baked beans is her favourite.

The mother, who uses the pseudonym, records her videos only when her family isn’t home as her children are unaware of her bizarre career, but her husband is well aware of her online business. Emma shares her husband is not into farts at all and no one in the family knows except him. It doesn’t mind her that they wouldn’t approve of it as she is a grown woman.

She mostly uses her OnlyFans website with username @fartinTart but also sells custom-made videos to her devoted followers costing $7 per minute via Clips4sale and PayPal.

On OnlyFans, she has around 300 subscribers and makes $24,00 from the website per month and almost $1800 from the custom videos she makes for exclusive clients.

Talking about weird fetishes, she reveals she was shocked to discover people have fart fetishes but the concept eventually grew on her. “‘Eww, what? That can’t be a fetish.’But then I got into it. It’s kinda cool. It’s a well-hidden, secret fetish," she said.

Talking about her fans, she reveals her fanbase is categorised into two groups, half the people are “white-collar professionals looking for a custom video where I’ll say their names and do things they’re too embarrassed to ask their wives for and the other half are guys in their twenties who just follow me on OnlyFans.”

The mother joined OnlyFans recently in January this year but she has been camming for 20 years. At first, she didn’t expect her side hustle to be profitable but as it became so lucrative that she quit her job in 2005 to cam full time.