US Woman Marries Zombie Child Doll in Intimate Ceremony, Says They Want to Have Kids Now
The doll had allegedly been a gift from 20-year-old Felicity Kadlec's father when she was child. The two grew close after her father's death a year away.
Felicity Kadlec married her doll Kelly Rossi, a zombie doll which Kadlec claims is 37-years-old, in an intimate ceremony in Rhode Island, The Sun reported. The ceremony was attended by Kadlec's close friends and relatives as well as a number of other zombie dolls owned by Kadlec.
The doll had allegedly been a gift from Kadlec's father when she was a child as she was a fan of zombie dolls and horror movies. The two grew close after her father's death a year ago.
Kadlec told media outlets that she and the doll had consummated the marriage and that they were now hoping to have children.
Kadlec reportedly told The Sun that the two would be considering various options such as a sperm donor. The two love birds have even got each others' names tattoed on their arms. Perhaps getting the tattoo was a tad bit more painful for Kadlec than Rossi, the zombie doll. But hey, all's fair in love.
The bizarre romance has been garnering mixed reactions on social media. Apart from the obvious creepiness of the 'union', people also objected to the fact that the doll looked like a child.
I just watched a video of that woman marrying her zombie child doll thing. ♀️ like she had an entire wedding ceremony.— ᗷOᗷᗩ ᗷᗩE (@AsianTing__) February 13, 2019
Woman claims her life is complete after she marries a zombie doll https://t.co/Wf7J6evFjU— 〰️ (@izzys2005) February 13, 2019
True love will find you in the end.— Mike (@Ian__Curtis___) February 11, 2019
Nothing is as inseparable as a woman and her tribe of polyamorous zombie children love doll spouses. pic.twitter.com/BSze1AJORS
So many people are sharing that Facebook page of a woman who has married a zombie doll yet they seem to ignore the fact it's a child doll, the woman is clearly a paedophile.— Travie (@TheNeoism) February 11, 2019
big fella married a zombie doll pic.twitter.com/b6x551308s— Jason (@mccannj_) February 11, 2019
https://t.co/8kMGvrm8pK This is so most confusing thing I have ever seen the guys commentary has me fucking dead— Sour Puta (@Rheaconnollyxxx) February 12, 2019
@BrienneTarth6 look at this!!! She married a zombie doll lol pic.twitter.com/WFpmmcbJRR— Inconspicuous (@DylanB3485) February 12, 2019
maybe all we need is really just someone to love.
