US Woman Marries Zombie Child Doll in Intimate Ceremony, Says They Want to Have Kids Now

In a wedding straight out of Tim Burton's worst nightmare, a 20-year-old US woman has married her zombie doll and wants to have kids with it.Felicity Kadlec married her doll Kelly Rossi, a zombie doll which Kadlec claims is 37-years-old, in an intimate ceremony in Rhode Island, The Sun reported. The ceremony was attended by Kadlec's close friends and relatives as well as a number of other zombie dolls owned by Kadlec.The doll had allegedly been a gift from Kadlec's father when she was a child as she was a fan of zombie dolls and horror movies. The two grew close after her father's death a year ago.Kadlec told media outlets that she and the doll had consummated the marriage and that they were now hoping to have children.Kadlec reportedly told The Sun that the two would be considering various options such as a sperm donor. The two love birds have even got each others' names tattoed on their arms. Perhaps getting the tattoo was a tad bit more painful for Kadlec than Rossi, the zombie doll. But hey, all's fair in love.The bizarre romance has been garnering mixed reactions on social media. Apart from the obvious creepiness of the 'union', people also objected to the fact that the doll looked like a child.