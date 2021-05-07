US Woman Missing in Canyon for Five Months Resurfaces, Ate Moss, Grass to Survive

On Sunday, May 2, in Diamond Fork Canyon, a recreation area in a national forest of the American state of Utah, a drone was flying in the hilly area near the Dry Canyon Trailhead. The drone operator and the local sheriff’s Sergeant Spencer Cannon were looking for a woman who went missing five months ago in the area. Not expecting someone alive will be up there, they sent the drone higher and it crashed. When they went uphill to pick it up, they saw a tent on the small campsite. Soon, the zipper of the tent opened, and a person brought their head out. It was the missing woman. The 47-year-old woman was reported missing on November 25, 2020, when a forest official spotted her vehicle outside the trailhead parking lot and looked for her to notify her about the seasonal closure of the road gate as it was winter. After a couple of weeks, the sheriff’s department started searching for her. A fixed-wing aircraft was also sent for the search but she could not be found. She had been missing all winter. In Utah, the temperature in winters usually falls as low as -5°C.

When the police found the woman, her physical situation was rough. She drank water from a nearby stream; ate grass and moss and rationed the food that she had brought with her.

“We didn’t have an immediate reason to believe that she was in danger,” the Sergeant told Fox 13 but he admitted that he did not expect to find someone up here alive given how much time had passed. The police also said that rather than being lost, the woman was out in the remote by her own choice. According to the woman, some people who came for camping in winter provided her with some food.

Not releasing her identity to the media, the police sent her to Utah Valley Hospital, where she will also be evaluated for any issues regarding her mental health, reported Fox13 News.

