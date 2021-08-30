US Woman Posts Photo Of Son's Tiffin on FB. Asks What's Wrong, People Reply

On Facebook and Instagram, all of us post things that are personal, as well as, social. From our happiness to sorrows, these platforms, at times, become an outlet for us to vent and feel slightly better.

Recently, an American woman shared a picture of her son’s lunch box. Her purpose was to ask her mutuals where she was going wrong in packing the lunch box. She said that her son is being laughed at because of the way his lunch is packed but she is clueless about where she is going wrong.

Sharing the photo on Facebook, the woman wrote that she gives her son the same lunch box and he is teased every day, adding and she had failed to figure out the reason behind it. After looking at the picture, people explained that the woman was getting several things wrong that possibly may have been the reason why her son was being made fun of.

A half-boiled egg was cut and kept in this lunch box. Apart from this, there was a handful of grapes, cut into two halves. Peach was also cut and packed. The mother wrote that according to her this was a perfect healthy tiffin but she didn’t know why children in the school were teasing her son. She asked people for help.

Several mistakes were pointed out by people who said that those eggs should never be cut and given in a tiffin. The boiled eggs start smelling if you keep them in a closed tiffin for a few hours. Besides, they also catch bacteria. Looking at the post some people wrote that grapes too should not be cut and packed in the tiffin. Fruits should be packed as a whole as they become unhealthy if they are cut and kept.

However, some people also wrote that the tiffin was perfect according to them. One of the users wrote that the tiffin was completely healthy, adding that there must be some problem with the people at school.

