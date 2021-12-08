US Woman Pulls out Blue Bead From Nose 20 Years After it Got Stuck

Twenty-three-year-old Hannah Hamilton has gone viral on TikTok after she pulled out a blue bead from her nose which had been stuck there since she was a toddler.

In a video dated October 14, Hannah, from the US, opened up about her experience having the bead stuck in her air passage for so long and how she dealt with it. The clip has garnered around 10 million views and close to 25,000 comments.

In the video, she spoke about having a hazy memory of getting something stuck in her nose and being unable to identify it. She was not sure if her memory served her right. However, her suspicions were confirmed after she pulled out the blue bead from her nose after having contracted a sinus infection.

“You know those memories you have from being little, like three to five years old, that you don’t know if they’re real or they’re something you saw on a TV show?" The Independent quoted her as saying.

“Well when I was like three, I remember sticking a bead up my nose, and being like, ‘it’s not coming out’. I don’t know why, but I didn’t tell anyone… and forgot about it," she added.

When she caught sinus, she felt a painful lump on the right side of her nose. She used an earwax camera to see what was inside her nasal cavity, thereby spotting the blue bead.

She said that the process of getting the bead out was very painful, but she finally got it out.

A few of her followers said that she should keep the bead as an ‘heirloom’. Others asked if she had any difficulty breathing over the years.

