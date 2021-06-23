US Woman Receives 150 Packages From Amazon that She Never Ordered

In a rather bizarre and unbelievable incident, a woman based out of New York received as many as 150 parcels from Amazon without ordering them. She mentioned that all these parcels contained mask brackets which she eventually decided to donate. As expected, the woman approached Amazon to inform them about the botch up and explain the entire situation. The multi-national company asked her to keep the packages and told her to raise a complaint ticket for this. According to a report in CNN, the woman identified as Jillian Cannan revealed that she initially thought her business partner had sent them. But that was not the case. Soon after the frequency of the packages coming to her residence increased, Jillian also noticed that the address written on the parcel was her but the name mentioned on it was someone else’s. Then came a time that there were so many parcels at her place that her entire porch was covered and one could barely see their door.

Jillian again approached Amazon to know what was wrong. Initially, they were all confused if this was a part of some absurd scam or was just a mistake on the brand’s part. However, after a lot of effort, Amazon was able to find out what the error was.

While this was in process, Jillian also thought of ways in which she could use these masks. Since she and her partner own a DIY and creative studio, the duo decided to use the masks to make mask kits for patients at a children’s hospital. Furthermore, Jillian also asked Amazon to donate the remaining number of masks that were a part of that order to her for the inconvenience that they had caused her. The multi-national brand agreed to their demand and donated the masks.

She and her partner are currently finalising the requirement per hospital and will soon be dispatching the kits.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here