US Woman Recreates Father-daughter Dance Ritual from Her Wedding Day for Granny

Wedding is a very special occasion, not only for the bride and the groom but for the whole family and nobody wants to miss the celebrations. As the pandemic hit the world this year, many of the loved ones couldn't attend the family function for some reason. A US woman named Amber Rose recreated a ceremony from her wedding that took place in September for her grandmother who couldn't attend the special event owing to the pandemic. This sweet gesture of her is winning over the internet as it made netizens emotional.

The video that has been shared by Rose on her Instagram shows her dressed up in a white bridal gown recreating the father-daughter dance ritual for her grandma. In the video, while Rose and her father can be seen dancing and twirling on the tune of I loved her first song by Heartland, her grandmother can be seen cheering as she gets delighted to live the special moment.

Along with the video, Rose also penned a long note in which she stated that as her grandma's Christmas plans fell through, she planned a special surprise for her by recreating father-daughter dance in her living room, as she couldn't be at her wedding and didn't see her in the wedding attire. Rose even put a warning to grab a tissue as the clip is overwhelming. In her long caption, she also mentioned that her dad cooked for her grandma, while her mother helped her with a nice warm bath and her sister gave the granny a fresh manicure, and she gave her a haircut.

Rose said that it was indeed a special Christmas gathering for their family. To add to it, each member of the Rose family ensured to do something to make the day special for the elderly woman.

Ever since the video has been shared on the internet, it has grabbed much attention on social media. While many people showered the lady with praises for her sweet gesture, others have felt nostalgic. A user commented,

Such a beautiful idea ! I am sure you made your grandmothers day! Another user wrote, "I'm totally crying! This is the best! Bless you for doing that for her." A third user commented, "Omgggg this is the most amazing and sweetest gift she could ask for. you and your family are amazing people!

Amber tied the knot with Nate Sotro in an intimate wedding ceremony in September this year. This is her first Christmas celebration post her wedding.