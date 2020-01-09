Take the pledge to vote

US Woman Rescued from Donation Bin Claims She Was Stuck There for Three Days

The woman was rescued after a passerby called the police on Monday upon hearing screams for help coming from the metal bin.

Trending Desk

January 9, 2020
A woman rescued from a clothing donation bin by the police on Monday said she was trapped in there for three days.

The bizarre incident took place in Paterson of New Jersey.

She was rescued after a passerby called the police on Monday upon hearing screams for help coming from the metal bin.

According to the rescued 38-year-old woman, she was reaching in the clothing donation bin when somebody had pushed her inside and locked the door on January 3 (Friday).

She told the police that she was not able to move her legs and escape, reported ABC.

The “seemingly homeless” woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment as she showed signs of frostbite.

Firefighters used metal spreading tools to open the bottom of the metal bin and saved her late on Monday morning.

Regional police, however, think the woman’s story of getting stuck might not be entirely truthful.

Speaking to NBC 4 New York, Paterson Police Director Gerald Speziale said that this was the third time in over two years that the woman had to be rescued from inside a clothing bin.

