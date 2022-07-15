US Woman Reunited With Her High School Ring 53 Years After Losing it in Lake

After almost 53 years of losing her high school graduation ring, a US woman was reunited with it, thanks to a couple who found it while fishing in a California lake. The woman, Dana Scott Laughlin, had lost the ring while swimming in the lake shortly after her high school graduation in 1969. The ring had fallen from her finger and sank to the bottom of the lake. While Laughlin would have thought that the ring is gone forever, she magically was reunited with it earlier this month.

Her son received a surprise message from a couple who said they found a ring while fishing in Lake Berryessa and were trying to identify its owner. They sent him pictures for confirmation.

Laughlin, who now lives in Alabama reviewed the pictures of the ring to confirm that it was inscribed with her initials and the name of the school she attended. The couple has now sent the ring to her via courier.

“I just said I was so grateful, and I couldn’t believe that she had found the ring after so many years. I guess it was meant to be. My husband was like in a state of shock,” Laughlin told WPMI-TV.

In a similar incident from Australia, a swimmer reunited hundreds of family photos with their owner seven years after finding a memory card on the seabed. According to a report in BBC, the swimmer, Rory Fitzgerald, spotted the lost camera while swimming in Balmoral Bay, Sydney, in 2015 and tried to find the owner of its memory card containing 3.5GB of photos. He shared a Facebook post in his attempt to find the original owner.

Just when Fitzgerald thought his efforts went in vain, he received a message from the original owner of the camera in 2020. The owner spotted Fitzgerald’s Facebook post and finally met him to get the photos last week. While the camera itself was unsalvageable, Fitzgerald had removed the memory card to retrieve the pictures.

