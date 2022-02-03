US Woman Reveals Husband's 'Weird' Pyjama Habit, Internet Debates if it's 'Normal'

An American woman has gone viral after posting a video of her British husband's weird bedroom habit. Chloe Tucker Caine, who lives in New York, shared a TikTok video revealing that her husband keeps his pyjamas under the pillow, reported Mirror. The video starts off to show the woman speaking to the camera asking if her husband’s habit was a 'British thing?' She then pans the camera onto the bed to reveal the pyjamas kept under the pillow. Since being posted, this video titled 'Is this normal, I need to know' has gained over a million views along with a flood of comments from TikTok users. While some found the habit really weird, others confirmed that keeping pyjamas under a pillow is quite a common practice in Britain and other parts of the world. And it is not just any other random habit but there is logic to it.

A user claiming to be from Scotland said that pyjamas are kept under the pillow to indicate that they are not dirty enough to wash or clean enough to be put in the drawers. So it's better to leave them there.

Other users from Ireland, Australia and UK also confirmed that it is a common practice.

There were also some who had not heard about this practice before. Commenting on the video, a user suggested that this probably was a personal choice and not a 'British Thing.' He wrote, 'Never done this, don’t know anyone that does. Certainly not a ‘British thing"

However, this habit of keeping pyjamas under the pillow was not a big enough concern for many women on the internet who had bigger pyjama problems to deal with.

“Do not complain about this, my very British boyfriend just leaves them on the floor for me to put behind his pillow,” wrote a woman in her reaction while another commented, “My husband just uses the floor. Is it for the wash? Can it be worn again? Who knows.”

