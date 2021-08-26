US Woman Sentenced to Two Years in Jail for Coughing on Food Worth Rs 25 Lakh

COVID-19 pandemic is still prevalent and due to lack of safety, the world might face the wrath of the virus, once again. Where people are wearing masks and ensuring to sanitise their hands, a set of people — COVID naysayers -have been frustrating medical professionals by not adhering to the COVID guidelines. The COVID naysayers have been violating quarantine and social distancing rules, risking the lives of people around them. Many individuals have pulled off shocking acts in their quest to prove that the COVID-19 virus is not a threat.

But even after 18 months of coronavirus cases and death rates due to the virus across the globe, several videos and pictures of people violating COVID rules are surfacing online. However, to keep such rule-breakers in check, countries have framed rules and punishments. A woman in Pennsylvania learned the hard way to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines, as she was sentenced to two years in prison.

According to an NBC News Report, the woman, who was one of the COVID naysayers, deliberately coughed on food inside a supermarket and claimed she had COVID-19. The food, on which the lady coughed, was worth $35,000 (Rs 25 lakhs). It was also learned that the incident took place last year in March.

The shocking incident featured Margaret Ann Cirko coughing and spitting on food in a Supermarket in Pennsylvania. As she contaminated the food items at the store, Cirko yelled that she was infected by the virus and the people present in the supermarket are going to get sick. She was eventually thrown out of the store by security guards. Post-her arrest, she was tested for the COVID-19 virus and the results were negative.

The 37-year-old lady, during the trial, issued an apology stating that she was drunk at the time of the incident. The apology was accepted but Cirko could not escape from a two-year jail sentence, followed by 8 years probation after release. The woman was also asked to pay $30,000 to the supermarket.

