US Woman Shares Heartbreaking Obituary for Pet Who Lost Battle with Cancer: 'This One's the Hardest'

Losing one's pet is as heartbreaking as losing a family member for owners and there's no disputing that. We love them and their deaths can leave a gaping hole in our lives.

Sallie Gregory-Hammett's first dog, Charlie, a golden retriever passed away recently and the heartbroken woman decided to pen a beautiful obituary for her late friend.

Hammett reportedly told USA today that everyone who knew her knew Charlie and also that he was "just the happiest dog. He had a lot of personality." She had adopted the golden retriever seven years ago when she was supposed to move to a new city and needed a companion.

I wrote my dog an obituary because of course I did. He was the best boy. pic.twitter.com/FKmqeivtq9 — Sallie Hammett (@SallieGHammett) September 22, 2020

Charlie passed away from lymphoma on September 13 after a brave fight for 5 months, leaving Hammett devastated and she then decided to tell the world how much her dog meant to her through an obituary. She also said that "Charlie spent his last days in his favourite place, the beach."

The 30-year-old spoke of her love for writing and she decided to do something to relieve her off the pain she felt.

In the obituary, Hammett wrote about all the things that Charlie loved, such as car rides, eating bananas, chasing squirrels and more.

“He was good at a lot of things, but he was best at unconditional love. He taught everyone he met about loving people, and always seeing the good in everyone,” read the obituary, which was also shared on her Twitter account. The obituary was shared along with a caption, “I wrote my dog an obituary because of course, I did. He was the best boy.”

Speaking about their bond, she wrote, "Charlie loved his mom. He was always there to greet her with some kisses...He was her constant companion."

Hammett concluded her writing by saying that Charlie would be “forever missed and remembered forever”, but he left behind his fierce love.

Since Hammett shared the post on Twitter, it has gone viral on several social media platforms, with many replying emotionally after reading the obituary. Others shared their stories of their own loss.

Winston, my brothers dog, I loved him like he was mine. I hope Charlie and Winston are in that great doggy park in the sky having good boy treats. pic.twitter.com/74zvcasRHi — Monika (@monikac) October 1, 2020

I am so sorry for your loss @SallieGHammett. How lucky Charlie was to have you as his mom and to give him so much love and joy. We lost our Kaimana two months ago to a fast growing cancer and we are still not past the pain. I missed him when I opened the pb this morning too. pic.twitter.com/eRnhKSfGML — Loretta Ables Sayre (@LAblesSayre) September 23, 2020

I hope Charlie RIP and so sorry for your lost. We lost our Meetong earlier last week to hemangiosarcoma. Him and Charlie are about the same age, I hope they can become best buds up there! 💞 pic.twitter.com/AzoV554ICU — Feliona🌸 (@Felin_Thief) October 1, 2020

As I read this I sobbed. This was my Zack he too died of Cancer at the age of 13. He was my everything. Although I lost him in 2004 to this day I still miss him terribly. If they would have met they would have been the best of friends. Maybe they are...... pic.twitter.com/fU2tmDMdfm — Silverhaired Wolf (@nvme1111) October 1, 2020

Hammett also requested people to give “all your pups some extra love in honor of Charlie” in lieu of flowers. This one particular thread is definitely going to bring out the waterworks and we mean it in all seriousness!