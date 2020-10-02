BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData

 Live score

News18 »
3-MIN READ

US Woman Shares Heartbreaking Obituary for Pet Who Lost Battle with Cancer: 'This One's the Hardest'

In the obituary, Hammett wrote about all the things that Charlie loved.

In the obituary, Hammett wrote about all the things that Charlie loved.

Sallie Gregory-Hammett's first dog, Charlie, a golden retriever passed away recently and the heartbroken woman decided to pen a beautiful obituary for her late friend.

Buzz Staff

Losing one's pet is as heartbreaking as losing a family member for owners and there's no disputing that. We love them and their deaths can leave a gaping hole in our lives.

Sallie Gregory-Hammett's first dog, Charlie, a golden retriever passed away recently and the heartbroken woman decided to pen a beautiful obituary for her late friend.

Hammett reportedly told USA today that everyone who knew her knew Charlie and also that he was "just the happiest dog. He had a lot of personality." She had adopted the golden retriever seven years ago when she was supposed to move to a new city and needed a companion.

Charlie passed away from lymphoma on September 13 after a brave fight for 5 months, leaving Hammett devastated and she then decided to tell the world how much her dog meant to her through an obituary. She also said that "Charlie spent his last days in his favourite place, the beach."

The 30-year-old spoke of her love for writing and she decided to do something to relieve her off the pain she felt.

In the obituary, Hammett wrote about all the things that Charlie loved, such as car rides, eating bananas, chasing squirrels and more.

“He was good at a lot of things, but he was best at unconditional love. He taught everyone he met about loving people, and always seeing the good in everyone,” read the obituary, which was also shared on her Twitter account. The obituary was shared along with a caption, “I wrote my dog an obituary because of course, I did. He was the best boy.”

Speaking about their bond, she wrote, "Charlie loved his mom. He was always there to greet her with some kisses...He was her constant companion."

Hammett concluded her writing by saying that Charlie would be “forever missed and remembered forever”, but he left behind his fierce love.

Since Hammett shared the post on Twitter, it has gone viral on several social media platforms, with many replying emotionally after reading the obituary. Others shared their stories of their own loss.

Hammett also requested people to give “all your pups some extra love in honor of Charlie” in lieu of flowers. This one particular thread is definitely going to bring out the waterworks and we mean it in all seriousness!

Next Story
Loading