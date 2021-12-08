US Woman Spitting Back Crisps into Packets after Tasting Them Has Left Netizens Disgusted

In a viral video, a woman at a supermarket in the US left netizens furious with a disgusting deed. The woman, who has not been named, was branded ‘disgusting’ by social media users for eating crisps, spitting them back into packets, and then placing the packet back on the shelves of the supermarket. The nine-minute clip first features the woman picking out and opening different packets of crisps at a Kroger grocery store, located in Nashville. Without any hesitation, she starts opening packet after packet just to taste the crisps. Then she spits back the contents of her mouth back into the packets before re-sealing the bag and placing it back.

Watch the video:

According to a report by MailOnline, the videos of the stunt were shared on YouTube and Instagram, but when the users were left outraged, the social media handles removed it. However, some users were quick to download and circulate the video on social media handles. After the clip went viral, netizens suggested that the woman should be punished for her act amid a global pandemic. It was reported that one person went up and confronted the woman who appeared to be stealing things in the supermarket.

However, when the man accused her of stealing, she lashed out at him. Assuring him that she was not stealing, the woman said that she plans on buying everything she has picked. Further, the woman asked him to mind his own business. It is not yet clear if the video was scripted or not. Either way, it has left viewers outraged and disgusted.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.