Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

US Woman Sues Travel Company After Falling off Camel During a Tour

In the lawsuit, Breanne stated that she was not briefed about the important safety measures that were to be taken during the ride.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 7, 2020, 11:04 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
US Woman Sues Travel Company After Falling off Camel During a Tour
Image for representation purpose only. | News18 Punjab.

A woman from New Jersey filed a case against travel website after a camel dropped her to the ground in Morocco.

Breanne Ayala, 24, filed the lawsuit against TripAdvisor and its subsidiary Viator.

In the lawsuit, Breanne stated that she was not briefed about the important safety measures that were to be taken during the ride.

The case was filed in the Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Massachusetts.

The lawsuit further added that Breanne was told by a dandler that the camel she was riding was one month due for delivery.

Later, the pregnant camel left the caravan mid-way and ran off. Breanne fell and broke her arm, the lawsuit stated.

Breanne had to undergo surgery and was hospitalised for two days.

“What was supposed to happen didn’t happen, and I don’t think you can say, ‘It’s at your own risk, too bad,” Breanne’s attorney Andrew Abraham said.

Meanwhile, TripAdvisor is yet to issue a statement on the pending litigation.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram