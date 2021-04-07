US Woman Thinks She's Passing a Kidney Stone on Toilet, Turns Out to be a Baby

A woman in Massachusetts, United States, got the shock of her life after the kidney stone she thought she was passing turned out to be a baby. The incident happened on March 8 when Melissa Surgecoff suddenly felt a surging pain in her belly. As the cramps got more intense, she and her partner Donnie Campbell felt that she was passing a kidney stone. But even as they called 911, Melissa sat on the toilet to relieve her comfort when she felt an intense surge of pain at the end of which, something dropped out of her body into the toilet. It was a baby.

According to reports, neither Mellissa nor her partner had any idea that she was pregnant. Mellissa barely got a visible baby bump so none of them notices she was pregnant for nine whole months. After a full-term pregnancy during which Melissa took no pre-natal care, the baby, a girl, was born unexpectedly on the toilet. Despite the obvious complications, Melissa’s baby is currently doing well and had to spend just one night at the hospital after her birth.

The incident is eerily similar to the birth of a baby girl in Littlehampton, West Sussex in June last year to a woman who had no idea she was pregnant. Much like Melissa’s baby, this one also was born on the toilet. The mother of five said that she was shocked to wake up in the morning one day and felt shocked and scared after she felt that her water broke while not knowing she was pregnant or experiencing any symptoms related to pregnancy.

