US Woman Thought She Was Bloated After Eating Sandwich. She Was Pregnant

A California woman, who is now a mother of an infant, has created a lot of buzz on social media after it came to light that she was not even aware of her pregnancy while being five months pregnant.

According to a report in California News-Times, Jasmine Miller attended a Billie Eilish concert in July 2019, where she ate a tomato sandwich as a snack and felt full. She told her mother, Erica, that it was probably due to bloating. Erica jokingly replied that she could get a pregnancy test done. A while later, Jasmine and her friend went to a chemist and got a pregnancy test done. To her utter shock and dismay, the test turned out to be positive. She went for the test a few more times, but all of them produced the same results.

Ultimately, a doctor’s test revealed that she was five months pregnant. She had broken up with her boyfriend a couple of weeks ago and when she tried speaking to him, he called her a liar and accused her of lying about being on contraceptives. She had stopped having her periods for a long time and she needed to use the washroom more often. Jasmine, however, thought it was due to a UTI (Urinary Tract Infection).

After seven months, Jasmine gave birth to a baby girl and named her Leighton Skymiller. Born a premature baby at 3 pounds and 14.6 ounces, Leighten had to be kept in the ICU for quite some time until she grew to weigh 6 pounds.

Jasmine revealed that she had hidden her pregnancy from the world as she was afraid of being judged by her high school peers. But looking back, she now regrets it. “It was so embarrassing to look back now that I prevented those people from celebrating a special time in my life,” she says.

