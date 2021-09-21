US Woman Transforms Van Into Home-on-wheels by Watching YouTube Videos

Twenty-seven-year-old Mackenzie Klimek, a resident of Minnesota, US, has transformed her van into a home-on-wheels by watching YouTube tutorials for help.

According to the Mirror report, before transforming her van into her home, the actuarial analyst was living with friends but when the apartment’s lease ended, Mackenzie moved in with her sister and brother-in-law.

Mackenzie says she enjoys spending time with her family, but she couldn’t stand the thought that she was living in someone else’s home. Desperate to become independent, Mackenzie found about the van life community and decided to hook on it.

In July last year, to move out, Mackenzie bought a 2017 Ford Transit van for $21,900 (16,12,258 INR) and started renovating it from scratch.

Mackenzie said, “I can’t describe my inclining towards van life, its like nothing less than an obsession for me"

To transform van, Mackenzie watched hours of videos, listened to podcasts, and scrolled through Instagram for weeks looking for ideas. To be on the road full time, she has spent $16,000 (11,78,000 INR) on the van.

After watching endless videos, Mackenzie asked her uncle, Gary, to assist her with some of the trickier parts.

In five months, with Mackenzie and Gary working up to eight hours a day, they fully transformed the van. From the mattress to a new kitchenette, and a roof rack at the top of the van for secure storage everything was there.

For security measures, she installed a motion-activated video doorbell through which she sees what’s going on outside the van. To access the internet, she uses a hotspot and cooks her food on a small burner camping stove.

She doesn’t have a built-in bath and toilet in her van, so she uses public restrooms whenever she can, but for emergencies, she does have a portable camping toilet.

While living and working full time from the van, the 27-year-old has so far travelled to many places including Georgia, New Mexico, California, South Carolina, Florida, Texas, and Arizona.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here