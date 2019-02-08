English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
US Woman Tried to Separate Two Fighting Dogs, One of Them Was a Mountain Lion
The woman called out to her husband to get the gun. He soon appeared on the scene and 'dispatched' the male mountain lion.
Representative image.
Dog owners know the hassle of keeping their precious pooches out of dog fights. Imagine an Idaho woman's shock, therefore, when she found out that her dog had actually been fighting a juvenile mountain lion.
The incident ocurred early in the morning of Jan 30 when the woman found her dog fighting with another animal outside their house. She had initially thought that her dog was fighting another dog. However, when she tried to separate them, she realised that her dog was fighting a 15 Kg mountain lion who had wandered into their neighbourhood in Mackay.
According to Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the woman called out to her husband to get the gun. He soon appeared on the scene and 'dispatched' the male mountain lion.
Idaho has an abundant mountain lion population and such run-ins between the residents and the wild animals is fairly common. According to the Fish and Game department's website, three such incidents have taken place in January itself.
The website prompted residents to not leave their pets unattended in the evenings, at night or early morning to avoid such attacks.
The incident prompted various reactions on social media. Many wondered how it was possible for the woman to mistake a mountain lion for a dog.
However, some thought that the shooting of the lion was unfortunate.
This is the second mountain lion incident to go viral recently. Just this week, a mountain lion attacked a colorado jogger running on a natural trail. According to reports, the jogger choked the 80-pound mountain lion with his bare hands.
The incident prompted various reactions on social media. Many wondered how it was possible for the woman to mistake a mountain lion for a dog.
US woman accidentally picks up mountain lion thinking it’s her doghttps://t.co/F7tx2U5ju1 pic.twitter.com/5A7FTtdnRq— ITV News (@itvnews) February 7, 2019
Oh it was just a case of mistaken identity. Hold my beer while I separate these two dogs fighting.— Corey Hattrick (@RockD79) February 8, 2019
Do people just not know what a mountain lion looks like any more?— Baguette (@Im_Not_Vladimir) February 7, 2019
How do you confuse a dog with a giant freakin cat?— I Told You So (@RDUBMckee) February 7, 2019
However, some thought that the shooting of the lion was unfortunate.
So sad that they shot the mountain lion. We continue to encroach in their habitat then kill them for just acting natural. It is time to live with nature and stop destroying it. Zoos are desperation from being the true humanitarians we could be...see it in nature: free. Peace!— Daniel Beeman (@DanielBeeman1) February 8, 2019
Sad to hear her husband shot and killed the mountain lion— karen (@KarenKaz532) February 7, 2019
This is the second mountain lion incident to go viral recently. Just this week, a mountain lion attacked a colorado jogger running on a natural trail. According to reports, the jogger choked the 80-pound mountain lion with his bare hands.
