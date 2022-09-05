US Woman Uses Old Car's Licence Number in Lottery Game, Wins Rs 40 Lakh

Luck played a significant role in changing the life of a woman in Maryland, US who used her old license plate number to enter a lottery draw. The US woman who placed a $1 straight bet has won a whopping $50,000 (approx Rs 40 lakh). As per a report by United Press International, the 43-year-old woman, while speaking to the officials at the Maryland lottery, revealed that she purchased a ‘Pick 5’ ticket.

It was bought at a Food Mini Mart in Baltimore. When she was confused about which number to choose, she opted for her old car’s number plate to place the bet. The unknown woman was in complete shock to learn that all the five numbers of her car’s plate matched the winning draw. What’s more shocking was that she actually got $50,000 by merely paying a dollar. It was hard for the woman to believe that she had actually won the draw.

She had to check the numbers twice before confirming that she actually hit the jackpot. She spoke to her mother after winning the bet and said, “I think I really hit the lottery big.”

As per UPI, the woman already has plans on how she would love to spend the jackpot amount. The lottery winner aims at paying off some of her pending bills and making modifications to her new car to keep it ready for the winter season. She also reportedly wants to use the prize for treating her family which includes three children and one grandchild.

“I never thought I would hit the five-digit,” said the woman whose identity has been kept under wraps.

Stories of people getting lucky with lotteries often leave the internet surprised. Just days ago, a man in Michigan happened to have won a jackpot in a lottery draw that he entered unknowingly. The US man reportedly won a whopping $100,000 (approximately Rs 79 lakh), as per Times Now. The man, who is a seemingly 58-year-old, made a purchase of a few $300,000,000 Diamond Riches tickets using Michigan Lottery’s online application.

He told the officials at Michigan Lottery, “I bought a few of the $300,000,000 Diamond Riches tickets and scanned them on the Lottery app after I scratched them to double check them. I never read the back of the ticket, so I didn’t know that by scanning them, I earned entries into a giveaway.” Hence, once he received an email regarding the details of the jackpot, it turned out to be one of the biggest surprises of his life.

