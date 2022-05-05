US Woman Using Spit to Unlock Her iPhone is a Superpower No One Should Have

Remember those days when swipe and unlock was all the fun? People would come up with crazy patterns to unlock their phones. But then came PIN and fingerprint scanners and unlocking one’s phone lost the thrill. However, some creative people, one way or the other, find a way to restore the fun in unlocking a phone. For instance, this woman, who replaced “swipe and unlock” with “spit and unlock.” And if you thought it was some bizarre typo, then you are wrong. We meant to write “spit only.” Netizens were grossed out and equally shocked to see the talents of this woman who used her spit to enter a 6-digit PIN to unlock her phone. A resident of Miami, Mila Monet, is going viral on the internet for her unusual skill set. What seems to be a party trick, since she is performing it in front of a pub, Mila used her spit, quite precisely, to enter her phone’s PIN. The people witnessing this trick were blown out of their minds, which is clear from the background audio.

Originally shared on TikTok, the clip catapulted to other social media platforms, including Twitter. In the video, Mila lays her phone horizontally flat and allows her spit to fall on the exact number she wants to enter. She then retracts the spit and repeats it all over again, until all the numbers are in.

Take a look:

A girl using her spit to unlock her phone. 🃏 pic.twitter.com/dhMfaj6dYV— Public Outsider (@publicoutsider) April 25, 2022

Isn’t that something?

Netizens were quick to use their creativity and reflected it in their reactions, as reported by The Sun. One user said, “Her saliva is stronger than most relationships.” Another said, “She’s spitting facts…and passcodes.” “Well, this is a new type of biometric identification,” said one user. Many users were grossed out by the trick and stated that they will have a hard time touching other people’s phones now.

