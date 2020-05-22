US Woman Wants You to Know She isn't Elon Musk. Can You Stop Calling Her?

If you thought Elon Musk's Twitter world was bizarre enough, think again.

Because believe it or a not, a beauty store worker in San Jose, who has never "heard" of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, has now started receiving phone calls and text messages meant for Musk.

Why? Because US telecom major AT&T randomly reassigned Musk's old number to Lyndsay Tucker, a 25-year-old skincare consultant, who had to assure her bosses that she does not work for Musk or any of his firms, reported NPR.

"I asked my mom, 'Hey, I keep getting these text messages' - and I was also now starting to get phone calls - 'for this guy Elon Musk. I don't know who this is. And my mom's jaw just dropped," said Tucker who works at a Sephora beauty store in San Jose, California.

The daily added that on any given day, Tucker receives at least three calls or texts intended for Musk, whom she has never met.

Musk had the most Musk response when NPR reportedly reached out to him to inform about the bizarre incident. "Wow! That number is so old! I'm surprised it's still out there somewhere".

A South African businessman asked Tucker about buying 1,000 trucks while the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) called about a complicated tax issue.

"I assumed I had messed something up. It was a huge relief they weren't looking for me," Tucker was quoted as saying.

Even former Walt Disney executive John Lasseter texted her about the Tesla he bought, calling it a "magnificent car".

"I actually ended up going to the same college as his (Lasseter) son," Tucker said.

When one guy decided to text "Musk" directly to find out "how I can purchase that ATV you showed off during the CyberTruck reveal", Tucker politely responded that she wasn't Musk and had nothing to do with the Tesla chief.

