US Woman Wears Unicorn Suit to Walk Her Dogs in Coronavirus Lockdown

The novel coronavirus and the subsequent has disrupted the day-to-day lives of people as several countries, including India, have put restrictions on the movement of people to arrest the spread of the infection.

While people are taking various standard precautions, some are venturing using innovative methods for safety. A dog trainer named Tiffany Roehr, who is based in Florida, the US,



stepped into an inflatable unicorn suit as she took her dogs out for a walk.

In the 27-seconds-long video clip, Tiffany can be seen walking two canines wearing the suit. She shared the video on Facebook and wrote, “Took the dogs out for a walk this evening. #socialdistancing #socialdistancing2020 #unicornwalk #walkthedogs #mydogsrock #hazmatsuit".

The short clip has garnered more than 102,000 views and over 3,000 shares.

In another video, she revealed that the name of her avatar in unicorn suit is called Matilda.



As the clip begins, one can see Tiffany playing with her dog in an open space.

“Even Matilda the Unicorn needs love! Remember, we are all in this together. #unicorn #unicorncostume #matilda #matildatheunicorn #onyxthebc #socialdistancing #corona2020 #everybodyneedssomelove #bordercollie #dogkisses #dogkissesarethebest #whereintheworldismatilda #adventuresofmatilda #matildasadventures," she wrote.

A user wrote, "That made me laugh so hard. Glad you have such bombproof dogs. I know many who would have freaked".

Another said that this should be a series, "um. maybe the greatest thing ever? You BETTER collect em all and make a series! amazing!"