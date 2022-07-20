US Woman Who Got Stood Up on Date Sues Man for Rs 8 Lakh

A woman from the US’ Michigan filed a case against a man suing him for $10,000, or roughly Rs 8 lakhs, for not showing up on a date. The woman named QaShontae Short, while appearing before the court on a Zoom call, also got into a heated argument with the judge. Short filed a complaint in the district court against a man named Richard Jordan claiming that he caused intentional infliction of emotional distress and deliberately hurt her by not showing up on the date. The judge, Herman Marable Jr., pointed out that this case should have been filed in the circuit court, instead of the district court.

This sparked a discussion between the judge and Short. Short kept claiming that it is a criminal offense and also tried adding perjury to the complaint. A tussle between the judge and Short over the legal terms and the real meaning of perjury was also witnessed.

Meanwhile, Jordan was quiet most of the time except when he said, “To be honest with you sir, I thought this was just going to be thrown out. We had a date, one date, and nothing else after that, and now I am being sued for $10,000. I think this is a waste of your time.” To this, judge Marable told him that if he wants that, he will have to file an appropriate motion.

As per the documents sourced by TMZ, this lawsuit was filed back in 2020, and in the lawsuit, Short alleged that Richard “did not show and left on (her) mother’s birthday and (her) mom had just passed away,” and intentionally hurt her emotionally.

After a 10-minute-long session over the Zoom call, the judge decided to dismiss the case and transfer it to the circuit court. Short was also directed to pay Jordan the cost of the case that he had to incur after Short filed the case in the “wrong court.”

