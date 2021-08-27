US Woman Who Spent Years On Dieting To Lose Weight is Now A Body Positive Influencer

Body-positivity influencer and an Instagram model Heather Johnson, 38, a resident of Goose Creek, South Carolina has recently revealed that she had spent years dieting to lose weight before discovering her unusual proportions are caused due to a medical condition. Johnson was diagnosed with Lipedema, a painful condition that causes an abnormal build-up of fat in the legs and arms.

People like Johnson with Lipedema condition tend to have a small waist and upper body in comparison to their arms, thighs and bottom. The skin becomes loose and dimpled in texture.

Heather was unaware of her diagnosis and spent decades dieting in hope to get a slim figure. Heather started watching her weight at a very early age but entered an endless loop of losing and gaining weight, tipping the scale at 424lbs (192.323 kg) when she was 31.

In order to lose weight, Heather followed the advice from her doctor and underwent a gastric sleeve surgery in 2014 and lost around 165lbs (around 75 kg). Despite the surgery, the fat did not budge from her arms or her legs and now after some years she weighs around 285lbs (129.274 kg), the Daily Mail reported.

According to the Daily Mail, talking about her condition Heather said, “Instagram is how I found out about lipedema. I was happy to figure out that I wasn’t crazy in the thought that my body was different from others, it was like a relief to know that all these things were connected,”

Heather stands 5’9″ tall with a slim 39-inch waist compared to her 59-inch hips and her thigh are 34 inches. Due to lipedema, Heather has a smaller waist and upper body compared to her arms and lower body.

Heather accepted the fact that she was physically bigger than others and began her modelling career in 2016. The attention brought the model the chance to become ambassador for several brands including Chinese online fast fashion retailer Shein and Curvy Senses.

On social media, Heather now has almost five lakh followers and models like Ashley Graham and Tyra Banks also follow her.

