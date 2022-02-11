US Woman Who Was Floating on Air Mattress on Freezing Lake for Two Days Rescued

After spending two days floating on an air mattress on a lake amid freezing temperatures, a woman in the US was finally rescued when a couple of freight train workers spotted her. As per a report by CNN, the woman was stuck on rocks near Lake Texoma which is a large reservoir located around 137 km north of Dallas, on the border of Oklahoma and Texas. According to Cristhian Sosa, the conductor of a freight train going nearby, the woman identified herself as Connie. Connie reportedly told Cristhian that she was left floating on the mattress for days after she tried to get to a boat on the other side of the lake using it. Connie further revealed to Cristhian that she wasn’t alone and that she got separated from her fiancé who too was trying to reach the boat using some other floating device.

After floating for a few miles, Connie’s mattress came to a halt allowing her to climb up on the rocks. It was when the conductor Cristhian Sosa and engineer Justin Luster spotted her. Cristhian told CNN that their train was coming from Madill, Oklahoma and was headed to Irving, Texas. Cristhian recalled noticing a woman waving her arms following which they stopped the train and rescued her.

Due to the bone-chilling temperature, Cristhian suspected if Connie was suffering from hypothermia. “She was either in the early stages of hypothermia or she already had it,” Cristhian said. He even said that he saw cuts on her hands and that she was confused and seemed to have “no recollection of time.”

Meanwhile, Connie’s fiancé managed to seek help from a nearby house after reaching the shore. As per the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the man was all wet and freezing while he informed them that Connie had swept away on the mattress. The media operation director of the Highway Patrol, Sarah Stewart, revealed that they had received a call from Connie’s fiancé but could not locate Connie initially.

However, after getting rescued by the train crew, Connie was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

