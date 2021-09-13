US Woman Wins Rs 5 Crore With Same Lottery Numbers She Used For a Year

It took 52 weeks, but a Michigan woman’s repeated Lotto 47 numbers finally paid out. The unidentified woman reportedly matched the winning Lotto 47 figures drawn on August 18, 05-06-11-36-40-47 after purchasing a ticket online from Michiganlottery.com. The 51-year-old from Oakland County informed Michigan Lottery authorities that she began playing Lotto 47 approximately a year ago. “I’ve been playing the Lotto 47 for approximately a year," the player explained. “I always play the same digits, and I’ve always played them on the internet."

She also added that she did not believe it was possible for her to win the lotto until she saw that someone had won. But after paying more attention and reviewing her account, she became certain and startled with astonishment. She intends to enjoy her winnings with family, take a trip, and then preserve the remaining for retirement.

This is for the second time that an online player was lucky enough to have won the Lotto 47 jackpot. In December 2020, a Wayne County web player won a $2.5 million Lotto 47 jackpot.

The 51-year-old winner went to Lottery headquarters to receive her prize. She opted for a one-time lump sum payout of about $734,000 rather than 30 annuity instalments totalling $1.2 million.

In another incident that occurred a few months back, a North Carolina woman’s blunder resulted in a large reward. Elizabeth Johnson won $2 million after buying a lottery ticket for a drawing she had no intention of participating in.

As per the reports, the Lucama resident raced to enter her numbers into a Powerball drawing, but she missed the deadline by one minute to purchase a ticket through online play. Johnson’s fast pick ticket, on the other hand, was valid for the drawing three days later, earning her a $2 million reward.

Luther Cannon, a North Carolina resident, earned two six-figure checks when the jackpot in the North Carolina Education Lottery jackpot was drawn because he purchased two tickets with identical numbers for the drawing, both of which were winners.

