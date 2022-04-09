US Woman Wins Rs 75 Crore After Accidentally Pushing Wrong Button on Lottery Machine

A small accidental bump resulted in a woman winning a whopping $10 million, or roughly Rs 75 crore. Here’s the story of the newly-made millionaire, LaQuedra Edwards. Edwards was at a grocery store in Tarzana, Los Angeles, California, when she decided to play her luck by buying a lottery ticket. Therefore, she pulled out $40 from her pockets to put it into the Lottery Scratchers vending machine. As she was about to choose the game she wanted to play, a person accidentally bumped into her, resulting in Edward pressing the wrong button.

Usually, Edward preferred purchasing a low-priced ticket. But, due to the bump, she pushed a number on the machine that she did not intend to push, and subsequently, the machine generated a $30 200X Scratchers ticket. At first, she was irritated at the person who bumped her and the fact that she accidentally spent almost all her money on a lottery ticket.

Advertisement

She collected the ticket, accepted her luck, and headed toward her car. As she entered the vehicle and started scratching the $30 ticket, she couldn’t believe her eyes as the ticket had just made her the owner of $10 million. “I did not really believe it at first. I got on the 405 freeway and kept looking down at the ticket and almost crashed my car,” said Edward, in a press release. That’s when Edward pulled over and scanned her ticket and confirmed her discovery.

“I am still in shock. All I remember saying once I found out how much I just one was, ‘I am rich!’” It seems that luck was in the air that day since it was not just Edward who immensely benefitted from this happy accident. The Vons store, where she bought the ticket, got a $50,000, or roughly Rs 38 lakh, for selling the winning ticket.

Edward plans to buy a house and start a non-profit organisation with the money that she “accidentally” won.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.