US Woman Wore Tight Shorts For A Date. She Had To Battle For Life In ICU A Day Later

Tight clothes are known to make the wearer feel uncomfortable, but this 25-year-old woman from North Carolina nearly lost her life due to her choice of clothes.

A BuzzFeed report talked about Sam, who wore high-cut jean shorts on a date three years ago and ended up in the ICU. She shared her story on short-video platform TikTok, and said that the wedgie created by her shorts gave her cellulitis and sepsis. The former is a dangerous bacterial skin infection and the latter is a life-threatening complication of the infection.

“The timeline goes like this: I went on a full day-date with this guy I was newly dating, and realized I was wearing very uncomfortable clothes. I chose to ignore it and just enjoy my time. The next day, I felt very sore and then started feeling ill — just not 100%. That night, I noticed that I had a large bump where the chafing had occurred, and as time went on, it started becoming more painful. The pain was isolated to one spot and it felt like a throbbing, stabbing pain," Sam told BuzzFeed.

When she reached the hospital next day, she learnt that the issue had progressed much beyond she had expected. “The very next morning, I was in septic shock and rushed to the ER by my mom. I was shivering, very breathless, could not walk and had extreme body aches. They admitted me to the ICU, and that’s when I realized this was a bit more serious that I had anticipated. I was in the ICU for almost four days, where the doctors were debating debridement surgery (basically, cutting off the part of my butt that was infected)," the report said.

Thankfully, she was able to avoid the surgery and recovered in the ICU. The bacterial infection did come back again, and she was treated with antibiotics. Sam told BuzzFeed that she decided to share her story because she thought it would be funny for her TikTok followers, but she never expected it to get the attention it has. It currently has over 7.8 million views and thousands of comments. “Most people were shocked that this could happen, BUT I was extremely surprised at the amount of people saying the same thing happened to them too! I’m happy I made the TikTok, and although it’s extremely scary to have one of the most embarrassing things that has ever happened to me on the internet, it reminds people that we’re all human and experience weird stuff, and it’s nothing to be ashamed of."

