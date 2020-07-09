US Woman's Attempt to Jump into Pool From Rooftop Goes Terribly Wrong, Video Goes Viral

All of us want to live in the moment and enjoy life to the fullest. However, things don't go as planned and celebrations can turn into nightmares. This stands true for US residents partying during her July 4 celebrations.







As the United States of America was busy celebrating its Independence Day, citizens were making sure to party hard. A woman was also a part of one such celebration, which happened to be a pool party. Following the footsteps of her friend, the lady tried to attempt a direct jump from the rooftop to the pool.

However, the attempt went terribly wrong when she slipped just at the edge of the rooftop.







Sharing her video, Twitter user Jasmine Rodriquez wrote, "it got deleted twice on tik tok but... this was my 4th of July(sic)."

Notably, the video comes with a "potentially sensitive content" warning.

PS: The visual can be disturbing.







it got deleted twice on tik tok but.. this was my 4th of July /: pic.twitter.com/1BtEzA0Mtv — Jasmine Rodriguez (@jaahmiiin) July 5, 2020





The video has received 11 million views, with more than 3 lakh likes. Jasmine also mentioned that the girl in the video is doing "fine". It is not known about who captured the video.







Netizens shared concerns about how none of the party attendees even cared to help the lady while she was falling. One user wrote, "She almost died and everyone looked at her like they didn’t care lol." Another mentioned, "Extremely lucky... a little further left would have been fatal."







She almost died and everyone looked at her like they didn’t care lol — Jocelyne (@fernjocek) July 6, 2020





Extremely lucky.. a little further left would have been fatal pic.twitter.com/cfT8Q22xoH — israel (@Lame_Israel) July 6, 2020





I know she’s low key hurting 😳 glad she’s okay! — Ruu (@ruucast) July 5, 2020





A few others did not leave a chance to point out how the people were busy celebrating amidst a pandemic, with the US being the most fatal nation.







Let's be fair, they demonstrated their lack of caring for other people dying when they went to that party to begin with during a pandemic. — Rick Spies @ home (@rickspies) July 6, 2020









she said “dying from the covid i get from this party will take too long” — skoog (@Skoog) July 6, 2020







