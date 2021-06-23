US Woman's Bank Balance Shows a $50,00,00,00,000 Debt After Night Out at Bar

A wild night out of partying naturally sets you back by quite some bucks but a US woman recently got the shock of her life when she decided to check out her account after she splurged at a bar the night before, only to find she was $50 billion in debt! Maddie McGivern, reportedly from California, saw a balance of negative $49,999,999,697.98 on her mobile phone. Maddie, who is a Chase Bank patron, was however shown an available balance of $76.28 or a little upwards of Rs 5,600 and the banking application also showed that she had spent a much reasonable amount of $681 that week.

A video uploaded featuring Maddie was doing the rounds on the internet where she said, “I wish I could say I bought the city of Los Angeles. It’s not the case here. I’m not really sure what inclined me to check my bank account at like 2 am. But I did. And then I saw negative 49 billion. Called my bank, and it went a little something like this."

She went on to recount her conversation with the bank as such. “Hello this is Chase bank how may I help you?’

Hi, I’m negative 50 billion dollars in debt, and I’m not quite sure why. Do I have 50 billion dollars? No. I do have $76. "

The woman at the other end then told Maddie that they have never seen anything like this before.

Maddie also said how the app showed that her account will have $50 billion in 2099, which she said ‘would be sick’ but also she ‘doesn’t know if she would be alive at that point.’

Maddie was not the only one that was hit by the shocking messages on her banking app. Several customers also seemed to have been affected by the glitch as they all shared how they all have been hit by similar banking gaffe.

The bank confirmed the glitch and said later that they have worked on fixing it and now all of the glitching accounts have been returned to their actual balances.

@Chase u guys stole 50 billion from me. I don’t appreciate being made the poorest person alive. All I ask for is 1% lol pic.twitter.com/AIfTl7QaOb— nic (@moravaginelol) June 20, 2021

A statement from the bank to the US Sun said, “We had a technical glitch over the weekend impacting a limited number of accounts. The issue has been resolved and those accounts are now showing accurate balances."

