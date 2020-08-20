US Woman’s Song ’At The Fridge Again’ is a Mood amid Lockdown

Amid lockdown, have you walking to the fridge every few hours? You are not alone. In fact, many of us look into the depths at length, hoping that a bar of chocolate will appear.

One Atlanta woman has even gone and made a song out of it. KD French’s song “at the fridge again" went viral after posting it to social media.

KD French's Facebook is full of singing videos, but none have gotten as much attention as this one. The video right now has more than 7 million views on Facebook and over 117,000 views on YouTube.

In the clip, she contemplates whether or not to make that return to the fridge, acting as the little voice inside all of our heads.

The video caption reads, "Y’all! Come get ha!!! At least making this song kept me from the fridge for about an hour!! Jumping jacks, sit-ups, and running are in my future!! I can see it... but not today!!! I need to #fastandpray #thefridge #ineedfood #ineedsnacks #atleastithinkido #holdmeback #itsjustwednesday #iwillgetthroughthis ."

Without further ado, watch this relateable video:

The strength of her speech blown away the Netizens as they were amazed that she could take a song off the shelf.

“This needs to be on a Smart Fridge,” commented one user. Another said: “I'm done! This girl made a song about being at the refrigerator and it was in harmony and on point! I'm so done! I love it!!”

What do you think about this extravagantly hilarious video? Tell us!