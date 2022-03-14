US Women Exploited Food Stamp Program and Bought Rs 9 Crore Items, Jailed

In an unusual case of fraud, two women from Texas, United States, were sent to prison after they fraudulently purchased more than Rs 9 crore worth of cheese, beans, and mayonnaise among other items, reported by KWTX.

According to the report, the fraud was carried out by 51-year-old Ana Rioja and 55-year-old Maria Consuelo de Ureno from Brownsville, Texas who exploited a loophole in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

SNAP which is also known as the Food Stamp Program is a beneficiary scheme through which food-purchasing assistance is provided by the government for low-income families.

Fraudulently taking advantage of the scheme, Ana and Ureno along with other conspirators exchanged SNAP benefits for cash through a point of sale (POS) device. Notably, Anna owned the POS device at a local meat market and swindled the money through it.

An investigation launched in February 2016 revealed that Ureno made fraudulent purchases of tons of food items. These items included approximately 49.1 tons of American cheese, 22,730 litres of mayonnaise, 1.6 tons of Folgers coffee and 1.4 tons of instant mashed potatoes. It was learnt that Ureno would sell these items to a partner and transport them to Mexico.

Investigators discovered that the women carried out 715 fraudulent transactions that were linked to 83 unique recipients of the beneficiary scheme. In total, Ana and Ureno made more than Rs 9 crore worth of purchases between September 2014 and August 2019. According to authorities, the transactions were conducted at Sam’s Wholesale Club.

As the matter was brought before a court, Ana and Ureno pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit and committing SNAP fraud on May 12, 2021. A US district judge awarded a 30-month term of imprisonment which would be immediately followed by one year of supervised release.

Meanwhile, Ureno was handed a 37-month imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release. In addition, the judge also ordered Ana and Ureno to pay Rs 7.4 crore and Rs 9.8 crore, respectively.

