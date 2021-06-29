US YouTuber Sent a 'Literal' Dogecoin to Space to Mark Elon Musk's 50th Birthday

Is Dogecoin going to the moon? We’re unsure, especially from the recent dips and very minor jumps of the value in the last few months. Dogecoin, however, going to space for sure - literally. And while Tesla boss and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who has a personal interest in the meme cryptocurrency may have sent a car to space, this time it’s someone else who accomplished the strange, and record new feat: Sending a tangible version of a meme-cryptocurrency to space. A US-based YouTuber, Reid Williamson, on the occasion of ‘Dogefather’ Elon Musk’s 50th birthday on June 28, sent a token of his favorite cryptocurrency to space.

The video posted on YouTube, called “I Sent A LITERAL Dogecoin To Space," Williamson shared the entire process of how he went about - from purchasing a replica of the meme-coin, to weather balloons, GPS trackers and helium gas tanks to power the balloon, he set up the apparatus to send Dogecoin to space… from scratch.

Along with his friends, he set up the balloon with the Dogecoin securely fastened onto it and a camera attached to it - and launched it to space. Video from the footage shows that the weather balloon stayed in space for a considerable amount of time - and then finally landed over 30 miles from where it started. In the video, Williamson and his group of friends drive the distance to find the weather balloon — with the Dogecoin replica missing.

Dogecoin started as a joke. In 2021, however, the joke appears to have turned on those who didn’t take the meme cryptocurrency seriously. The meme-cryptocurrency Elon Musk wouldn’t stop tweeting about reached an all-time high in mid-April, crossing 10 cents for the first time. Dogecoin started as a joke and is literally classified as “a meme coin" is now a recognized currency on Coinbase. This is the result of a semi-ironic movement that’s involved thousands of buyers, tens of thousands of online posters and the world’s richest man, Elon Musk. In early January, each token was worth less than one cent. In late January, when both the GameStop and DogeCoin movements hit their stride, the value of DogeCoin shot up to 7.5 cents, well over a 10-magnification, before sliding down to 2.5 cents. The coin has spent the past few months in the three- to the seven-cent range.

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, SpaceX boss and Dogecoin advocate, in a recent interview to TMZ, while at a public signing mentioned, that this cryptocurrency may be the future. In the interview, he says that “There is a good chance that crypto is the future currency of the world. Then the question is which won is it going to be? It could be multiple," he said.

He then explains the origins of how Dogecoin was invented as a joke, essentially to make fun of cryptocurrency, and that’s the irony, explains Musk. “That the currency that began as a joke, becomes the real currency."

In the video, he does add that, “Don’t invest your life savings into cryptocurrency. That’s unwise."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here