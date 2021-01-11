US YouTuber Wins Hearts by Giving $2,021 to Random Strangers to Mark New Year

After all the ups and downs that the year 2020 had made people go through, one YouTuber wants a few people to have a better start to 2021. American YouTuber Juan Gonzalez who runs the channel That Was Epic went on the streets and gave random strangers $ 2,021 to have a fresh start to the year.

The nine-minute-thirty-second video shows how Juan went to seven strangers around the city and gave them $ 2,021. The video opens with Juan going up to a man who works in a parking lot and handing him the $2,021 in cash. The man accepts the money and thanked him. The next person that gets lucky is an Amazon delivery person who could not believe that it was happening. The delivery man asked Juan if it is for real and not a prank or some sort of joke. Juan tells him “Absolutely, let 2021 be the year.” Juan also assists him in putting the bundle of cash in his pocket. The delivery man tells Juan that this was the last thing that he had expected coming to work that day.

The video came out on YouTube on January 5, 2021 and has garnered over 1,135,122 views till now. Juan also surprises a fashion production employee who was taking a break sitting outside on a street with the monetary surprise. The woman was astounded and could not express how she felt for a few minutes as Juan offered her the money. At first, she told him that she cannot take it. Juan, who was being completely casual with his approach, told her that since it is 2021, she can totally take that. Juan keeps the money next to her under a soda can and asks her to put it into her pocket before anybody else takes it or it flies away. She asks him why he is doing it to which Juan responds, “I don’t know.” The woman did get quite emotional as she slowly realized that it was happening to her and hugged Juan before he left. She also eventually did realise that she was on camera that recorded her reaction.

The next person Juan walked up to with $2021 was a construction worker who cleaned the area. The man was sitting on the street with his belongings when Juan walked up to him. Juan asked him his name to which the man replied, “Why?” As Juan tried to strike a conversation with the man, he told him that even he used to be a construction worker and has had experience in the field. The YouTuber then takes out the cash from his pocket and offers it to the man.

The fifth person who received the cash was a health worker who was coming out of the hospital when Juan stopped him. The worker even recognized Juan from his YouTube channel. The last lucky winners were two Chinese friends who came across Juan as he was walking down the street. The two thanked Juan for his gesture.

That Was Epic channel on YouTube is known for such videos where Juan goes up to random strangers and offers them something that they might need. His previous videos include giving MacBook to students who need them, giving cars to strangers and so on.