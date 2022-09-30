USA Man Sees Change In Skin Tone After Taking Antidepressant, Doctors Clueless

While we are advancing rapidly in the field of medicine, there are still innumerable diseases that humans today do not have to cure. A similar story has surfaced on Facebook where a man is turning black to grey/bluish from white, but doctors have no explanation or cure for this.

Tyler Monk from Louisiana, USA was prescribed a drug named fluoxetine, a type of antidepressant in May last year. However, he never experienced any improvement in his mental health, rather his wife Emily figured that his skin started to change its colour within a week.

While Tyler stopped taking medicine in a few weeks, his skin tone continued to change and darken. He also began to feel irritation in his eyes and they turned extremely red. His sensitivity to sunlight also increased.

Top showsha video

At first, he denied the symptoms but eventually decided to visit a doctor but his attempts to find answers to his disease were in vain. The doctors couldn’t figure out his condition. He went on to post about it on Facebook on August 22 last month. He wrote about his condition with two photographs showing his skin tone deterioration.



He wrote in his post, “Just please research meds you are prescribed before taking them. I didn’t and now I’m blue/grey. The doctor has ruled out some diseases they suspected but testing continues.”

He further said that the change in his skin colour led to people saying “rascal remarks” to him. His wife Emily said that “We don’t mind the colour change as long as he’s healthy and okay with it. We support whatever he chooses to do about it.”

Tyler’s dermatologist has referred him to a team of 8 skin specialists to help identify the problem. Emily has set up a GoFundMe page to cover the medical costs and has also posted a TikTok video to spread awareness in hopes of getting some answers.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here