Usain Bolt Had the Perfect Meme to Sum Up Facebook, Instagram Outage

Social media platforms Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp came to a standstill with hours of shutdown on Monday night. While Facebook Inc faced server breakdown, Twitter ran uninterrupted, making way for hilarious memes. Joining the bandwagon was legendary sprinter Usain Bolt who posted a meme taking a dig at Facebook’s platforms. Bolt tweeted a photo of himself from one of the races where he is seen cruising ahead of the competitors. Taking a jibe at Facebook’s breakdown, the sprinter labelled himself as ‘Twitter’ and others behind him as Facebook and Instagram.

“Who did this,” read the caption shared along with the photo.

Bolt’s dig at Facebook breakdown got reactions from Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey who posted a smiling emoticon in reply. Since being posted online a few hours ago, Bolt’s tweet has received over 71 thousand likes along with several replies on the microblogging site. While some of the users appreciated Bolt’s creativity, others shared their memes on Facebook.

It's the right look on twitter tonight! 😂👀✌️ pic.twitter.com/FyYFTLusdr— Mohamed Sholi (@Supersholi) October 4, 2021

Meanwhile, social media users around the globe started facing difficulty in accessing Facebook, Instagramand WhatsApp on Monday night at around 9:15 pm IST. Soon, WhatsApp shared a tweet acknowledging the issue and assured users of a solution at the earliest possible. Instagram, too, communicated with their users through Twitter. According to outage tracking website Downdetector, there were more than 20,00 incidents of people reporting issues with their Facebook and Instagram account.

While Instagram flashed 5xx Server Error message, Facebook landed up at a page that read'something went wrong'. WhatsApp users, meanwhile, faced difficulty in sending and receiving messages. While the exact reason for the breakdown is yet to be revealed, reports suggest that it was possibly caused by a DNS issue.

A similar outage was experienced in July this year, when several online streaming platforms such as SonyLiv, Hotstar along with websites like Zomato, Paytm went down after a crash at cloud service provider Akamai.

