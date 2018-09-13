GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Usain Bolt Just Proved that He Can Win Every Race-- on Land or in Space

The fastest man on land is breaking records in space too.

News18.com

Updated:September 13, 2018, 10:19 PM IST
Usain Bolt Just Proved that He Can Win Every Race-- on Land or in Space
(Image: Twitter/@usainbolt)
He's the fastest man on Earth and now Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt is all set to become the fastest man in space too.

Bolt shared a video on social media which shows him participating in a race on a zero-gravity flight above France. Competing against two other men, Usain Bolt easily won the race, flying towards the finish line as his competitors struggled to catch up with the Jamaican sprinter.

According to media organisations, Usain Bolt took part in a promotional event for champagne brand Mumm, which was held to promote a champagne bottle designed especially for space tourists.







His fans, happy to see their favourite athlete winning even in space, decided to congratulate Usain Bolt in their own way.

















