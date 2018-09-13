English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Usain Bolt Just Proved that He Can Win Every Race-- on Land or in Space
The fastest man on land is breaking records in space too.
(Image: Twitter/@usainbolt)
He's the fastest man on Earth and now Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt is all set to become the fastest man in space too.
Bolt shared a video on social media which shows him participating in a race on a zero-gravity flight above France. Competing against two other men, Usain Bolt easily won the race, flying towards the finish line as his competitors struggled to catch up with the Jamaican sprinter.
According to media organisations, Usain Bolt took part in a promotional event for champagne brand Mumm, which was held to promote a champagne bottle designed especially for space tourists.
His fans, happy to see their favourite athlete winning even in space, decided to congratulate Usain Bolt in their own way.
Running in Zero Gravity @GHMUMM. #DareWinCelebrate #NextVictory pic.twitter.com/5P5CACcLOx
— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) September 12, 2018
Zero Gravity is a out of this world experience @GHMUMM #DareWinCelebrate #NextVictory pic.twitter.com/GNmf0PuQxu — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) September 12, 2018
His fans, happy to see their favourite athlete winning even in space, decided to congratulate Usain Bolt in their own way.
Like my dreams when I’m trying to run away from something.
— Griff (@bolski91) September 12, 2018
How I run away from demons in my dreams pic.twitter.com/4wKJ8Kfygm — Frank Lotion (@BradMasw) September 13, 2018
— Michal Kapral (@mkapral) September 12, 2018
still the fastest human in this world, even already put on the space with zero gravity. — Julius Aryanto (@JuliusAryanto) September 12, 2018
Usain Bolt Usain Bolt Usain Bolt.....another record in zero gravity
Whole another level of experience and fun
— Piyush Pranjal Ram (@PiyushPranjal) September 12, 2018
You made history in track and field. Now new history from zero gravity. Awesome.... — Jain (@jainszg) September 13, 2018
International Literacy Day: Gul Panag On India's Literacy Rate
Saturday 08 September , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Friday 07 September , 2018
News18 iReel Awards: Nimrat Kaur Won the Best Actress Award (Drama)
Friday 07 September , 2018
News18 iReel Awards: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Won the Best Actor Award (Drama)
Friday 07 September , 2018
News18 iReel Awards: Jitendra Joshi Won the Best Supporting Actor Award (Male)
