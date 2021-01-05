Used Condom Put Over Snake Leaves Reptile Disoriented in Mumbai. New Low for Humanity?

An act that puts humanity to shame has come to light from Mumbai. A person had put a used condom on a snake’s face. This caused the reptile extreme discomfort.

As reported by The Times of India, the incident was reported on Saturday, January 2 near Green Meadows housing society in Kandivali East area of Mumbai. The irregular movement of the snake was observed around 8:30 am IST. A person had informed a snake rescuer after he spotted the reptile.

Mita Malvankar, a snake rescuer informed the daily that she was called to the spot in Kandivali East by Vaishali Tanha, a local resident. She was informed by the local that the snake was moving in an erratic manner. It was only after she reached the spot and went near the snake that she realised that the thing being referred to as a plastic bag was actually a used condom. The snake on which the disgusting act was performed has been identified as Checkered Keelback.

She got hold of the two and a half meter long snake and removed the condom from its head in order to reduce the stress the reptile was going through. If Mita’s claim is to be believed then the snake was also having trouble in breathing because of the obstruction caused by the condom.

The snake rescuer also mentioned that the person who had pulled off this act would be an expert in and with snakes. She has mentioned that the snake’s needle-like teeth do not let its prey go off easily.

In this matter, an offence has been registered against unknown people for doing such sort of cruelty to an animal. The rescued animal was taken to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai’s Borivali. On being examined by a veterinary officer at the National Park it was revealed that the snake had shown signs of stress but was fine otherwise.

Dr Sailesh Petre, a veterinary officer at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borivali told the daily, “The snake visibly showed some signs of stress when it was brought to Sanjay Gandhi National Park, but it did not have any external injuries. We later released it at a safe location in the forest. An offence has been registered against unknown persons by the forest officials”.