'Used to Think LBW Was Unfair': Fans Share Childhood Misconceptions About Cricket With ICC

With absolutely no live sport going on around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ICC has taken it upon themselves to keep cricket fans well entertained.

After opening up their archives more than a fortnight ago, the ICC has opened up a treasure trove of childhood memories for fans by asking, “What cricket misconception did you have for way too long as a child?”

Within the first six hours of posing this question, the ICC’s social media handles were flooded with well over a thousand comments along with six thousand plus likes.

Some said they failed to understand the LBW ruling while some were confused about the change of ends after every over.

However, users also did not fail to remind the ICC and everyone about the ‘spring’ confusion, wherein plenty of children thought Sri Lanka’s Sanath Jayasuriya and Australia’s Ricky Ponting had a spring in their bat – mostly because of their destructive batting against India in the late 90s and early 2000s.

Here are some of the reactions to ICC from their Facebook and Twitter posts!

(Image: ICC/FB)

(Image: ICC/FB)

(Image: ICC/FB)

It’s a gentleman’s game — Swastika (@_Swasteeka) April 13, 2020

Ricky ponting has a spring in his bat . pic.twitter.com/XFvSBow9Id — Shivam Sharma (@SharmaJiKaTweet) April 13, 2020

Played from single side of the wicket. — Atul Pradhan (@onairatul) April 13, 2020

I used to think that LBW was so unfair. Like why the Batsman was given out, only because of the ball hit him on his leg. I remember I kept on asking the same question to my Father every time we watched Cricket — Nithya Parameswaran (@np_nithya) April 13, 2020

Much before Ponting's spring bat comedy , I fully believed Jayasurya had one during 1996 WC .. — What's In a Name (@OptiMysticMind) April 13, 2020