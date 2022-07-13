Useless or Useful? Curious Case of Banana Slicer That Has Taken Internet By Storm

Gadgets and tools are meant to make our work easier by cutting down the efforts needed to perform a task. However, some tools are so useless that you will be compelled to question their existence. One such tool is the ‘Banana Slicer’.

One may think that banana is the most convenient fruit to eat where you just have to peel its skin and take a bite. But, the makers of the product named ‘Hutlzer 571 Banana Slicer’ claim that their tool will make the work even smoother. Listed on e-commerce website Amazon, the product has been described as “a quick solution to slice a banana uniformly each and every time.”

The listing also mentions that using this banana slicer is the easiest and safest way to cut a banana. “Simply press the slicer on a peeled banana and the work is done. Safe, fun and easy to use for children to use,” the description read.

While the seller claims that the tool is “the only banana slicer you will ever need,” people did not quite buy it. And, this can be evidently seen in the ‘Customer questions & answers’ section of the listing.

Instead of highlighting the utter uselessness of the tool, customers came up with amusing questions that had even funnier answers. So, brace for some rib-tickling ride through the Q&A section.

One posed a legit question and asked if the banana slicer would work on cucumbers. And yes, he did get the answer which was equally fascinating. “No. It’s a banana slicer. If it could be used on cucumbers, they would have called it a Banana/Cucumber Slicer,” the answer read.

Another got carried away by the efficiency of the slicer and sliced way too many bananas. “Is there any reverse mode to unslice them,” he asked. To this, someone responded that there is another product that can do this job.

One suggested that the product should be made more efficient by equipping it with a diesel motor. And, one user replied that while it may not have a diesel-powered version yet, it does have a solar version. “But it can only slice bananas during the day,” the answer further read.

