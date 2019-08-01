Users Lash Out at Zomato for 'Double Standards', #ZomatoUninstalled Begins Trending on Twitter

'Food has no religion,' the phrase that has started to make more sense since Zomato shut down a bigot, who refused delivery from a non-Hindu person.

While a section of netizens lauded Zomato's move, another section is calling Zomato 'double standards' for putting up with the faith of only one religion community.

Zomato's 'Halal' tag has given rise to a major controversy where people have taken to Twitter to allege that the app is religiously biased. People claim that by having the 'halal' Zomato is associating religion to food.

Not only that, users of the app have now come up with a lot of complaints against it and put up tweets with '#ZomatoUninstalled'.

In a recent response to this, Zomato's official Twitter account put out a post that attempts to justify it's 'halal' tag.

Food for thought pic.twitter.com/zZ3k6YfuzI — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) July 31, 2019

However, this post doesn't seem to stop twitterati from uninstalling the app and then tweeting it:

Bye bye Zomato you lost one precious customer, many more to come..Don't support one side if you can't resolve issue. #ZomatoUninstalled pic.twitter.com/KgMq3860TN — arpit (@i_arpit_) August 1, 2019

#ZomatoUninstalledPlaying with Hindu sentiments Current situation of Zomato pic.twitter.com/BDOIAzXypN — Uma Shankar Mahato (@88umashankar) August 1, 2019

#ZomatoUninstalled Who against Hinduism I Hate them....Hate Zomato .. pic.twitter.com/iQnsaNvmHw — Manas Mishra (@ManasMi73762383) August 1, 2019

Let's kick off this Zomato from our mobile.RT to support.#ZomatoUninstalled pic.twitter.com/VpLVXkfft1 — Nikhil Maske (@nikhilmaske91) August 1, 2019