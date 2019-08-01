Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Users Lash Out at Zomato for 'Double Standards', #ZomatoUninstalled Begins Trending on Twitter

While a section of netizens lauded Zomato's move, another section is calling Zomato 'double standards' for putting up with the faith of only one religion community.

News18.com

Updated:August 1, 2019, 6:17 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Users Lash Out at Zomato for 'Double Standards', #ZomatoUninstalled Begins Trending on Twitter
Photo for representation. (News18)
Loading...

'Food has no religion,' the phrase that has started to make more sense since Zomato shut down a bigot, who refused delivery from a non-Hindu person.

While a section of netizens lauded Zomato's move, another section is calling Zomato 'double standards' for putting up with the faith of only one religion community.

Zomato's 'Halal' tag has given rise to a major controversy where people have taken to Twitter to allege that the app is religiously biased. People claim that by having the 'halal' Zomato is associating religion to food.

Not only that, users of the app have now come up with a lot of complaints against it and put up tweets with '#ZomatoUninstalled'.

In a recent response to this, Zomato's official Twitter account put out a post that attempts to justify it's 'halal' tag.

However, this post doesn't seem to stop twitterati from uninstalling the app and then tweeting it:

| Edited by: Shreya Basak
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram