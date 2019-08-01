Users Lash Out at Zomato for 'Double Standards', #ZomatoUninstalled Begins Trending on Twitter
While a section of netizens lauded Zomato's move, another section is calling Zomato 'double standards' for putting up with the faith of only one religion community.
Photo for representation. (News18)
'Food has no religion,' the phrase that has started to make more sense since Zomato shut down a bigot, who refused delivery from a non-Hindu person.
While a section of netizens lauded Zomato's move, another section is calling Zomato 'double standards' for putting up with the faith of only one religion community.
Zomato's 'Halal' tag has given rise to a major controversy where people have taken to Twitter to allege that the app is religiously biased. People claim that by having the 'halal' Zomato is associating religion to food.
Not only that, users of the app have now come up with a lot of complaints against it and put up tweets with '#ZomatoUninstalled'.
In a recent response to this, Zomato's official Twitter account put out a post that attempts to justify it's 'halal' tag.
Food for thought pic.twitter.com/zZ3k6YfuzI— Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) July 31, 2019
However, this post doesn't seem to stop twitterati from uninstalling the app and then tweeting it:
Love from Ireland 🇮🇪 @ZomatoIN #Zomatoindia #ZomatoUninstalled pic.twitter.com/AkR993qQrf— Aנαу мєиαяια (@Justawesom) August 1, 2019
Bye bye Zomato you lost one precious customer, many more to come..Don't support one side if you can't resolve issue. #ZomatoUninstalled pic.twitter.com/KgMq3860TN— arpit (@i_arpit_) August 1, 2019
Think about These Guys❤️#ZomatoUninstalled#ZomatoSaysNoToHate #ZomatoExposesBigot pic.twitter.com/cZDdZRF3QS— I'm Naveen Achary - Cricket & Movies Freak ! (@naveenachary201) August 1, 2019
#ZomatoUninstalledPlaying with Hindu sentiments Current situation of Zomato pic.twitter.com/BDOIAzXypN— Uma Shankar Mahato (@88umashankar) August 1, 2019
#ZomatoUninstalled Who against Hinduism I Hate them....Hate Zomato .. pic.twitter.com/iQnsaNvmHw— Manas Mishra (@ManasMi73762383) August 1, 2019
Such a biased librandu #ZomatoExposed Im deleting the app #ZomatoUninstalled @ZomatoIN @Zomato and I m supporting @NaMo_SARKAAR pic.twitter.com/f1jqAVNZPL— Raftaar (@desiraftaar) August 1, 2019
Let's kick off this Zomato from our mobile.RT to support.#ZomatoUninstalled pic.twitter.com/VpLVXkfft1— Nikhil Maske (@nikhilmaske91) August 1, 2019
Dear @ZomatoIN JFYKI, Customers are GOD in this kind of Capitalist economy. We do not need lectures on Religion especially from a Food aggregating app. Also, there are enough tweets showing your hypocrisy. Hence, I have got#ZomatoUninstalled from my phone. pic.twitter.com/8BlZ2nuRxn— Bhartiya Nilay Pandya 🇮🇳 Proud Indian (@nilay_pandya) August 1, 2019
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Katrina Kaif Returns to Work After Teasing Us with Beach Photos in Blue Swimsuit
- Drogon Destroyed the Iron Throne Not in Protest But By Mistake
- Avengers Endgame Writers Say Thor Killed Thanos Only Because He Let Him
- No Fun Playing Since Australian Open, Says Out-of-form Naomi Osaka
- ICC Trolled For Mistaking Charl Langeveldt as Andrew Hall