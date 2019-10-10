'What More Must It Take Away?': Users Let Down after Instagram Removes 'Following' Tab

There is no denying that Instagram has most number of users across the globe but this week, the photo sharing app has made a slew of changes which have not been well received by users. Among the changes made by Instagram, the most controversial seems to be the decision to remove the 'Following' tab from the activity feed.

According to a report by Tech Crunch, Instagram, owned by Facebook, had started removing the 'Following' tab feature from the activity page for some of the users since August this year. Now, the Following tab that allows Instagram users to check what their friends are liking, commenting and following - will be removed for all the users.

The move has received wrath from people who took to Twitter and expressed their disappointment.

Here's how users took to Twitter to react to Instagram's decision of removing its Following tab:

Ummm how am I supposed to stalk my crush’s likes if you remove the “following” tab? @instagram — Müge Arseven (@mugearseven) October 7, 2019

Instagram is removing the "Following" tab. All of the stalkers and suspicious partners are shedding many tears pic.twitter.com/jZSehdLvfe — Sophia de Zeeuw (@sophiaideas) October 8, 2019

so instagram removed the following activity tab.. how am i gonna stalk people now?? what im just gonna have to mind my own business?? — Екатерина Н. (@Ekaterina_NNov) October 8, 2019

Ladies, stalk your crushes likes one last time on your finsta 2nite. Instagram is taking away the “following” likes feature. — paige (@paige49239668) October 8, 2019

omfg instagram is gonna take away the "following" thing too?????? what is the point of that app if we won't know which girls are fighting and which couple is breaking up it will literally have no relevancy — ari (@queencarolpls) October 8, 2019

instagram is removing the following tab. what more must it take away from me??? — jo bro hoe GEM™ (@bronas_jothers) October 8, 2019

Some of the people seemed to be relieved by the change brought in by Instagram:

#DidYouKnow? Instagram is removing a feature called "Following Activity" that showed people's likes, comments, and follows in a separate tab. Long story short - as of Monday, you won't be able to see what's your followers been liking. We can now stalk snacks in peace! — IG: @zakestwala (@zakestwala) October 8, 2019

a lot of relationships gon last longer now that the following tab getting taken out of instagram lmao — SAB (@slitwristserg) October 8, 2019

Apart from the removal of the Following tab, Instagram will now also support dark mode on both iOS and Android with its latest update. It will also be including a new security feature that will enable users avoid phising scams.

