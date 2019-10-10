Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

'What More Must It Take Away?': Users Let Down after Instagram Removes 'Following' Tab

Now, the Following tab that allows Instagram users to check what their friends are liking, commenting and following - will be removed for all the users.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 10, 2019, 7:20 AM IST
'What More Must It Take Away?': Users Let Down after Instagram Removes 'Following' Tab
Image for Representation (Reuters)

There is no denying that Instagram has most number of users across the globe but this week, the photo sharing app has made a slew of changes which have not been well received by users. Among the changes made by Instagram, the most controversial seems to be the decision to remove the 'Following' tab from the activity feed.

According to a report by Tech Crunch, Instagram, owned by Facebook, had started removing the 'Following' tab feature from the activity page for some of the users since August this year. Now, the Following tab that allows Instagram users to check what their friends are liking, commenting and following - will be removed for all the users.

The move has received wrath from people who took to Twitter and expressed their disappointment.

Here's how users took to Twitter to react to Instagram's decision of removing its Following tab:

Some of the people seemed to be relieved by the change brought in by Instagram:

Apart from the removal of the Following tab, Instagram will now also support dark mode on both iOS and Android with its latest update. It will also be including a new security feature that will enable users avoid phising scams.

