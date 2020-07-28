BUZZ

1-MIN READ

'Using Banned Chinese Apps?' AAP, BJP Trade Barbs Over CamScanner Logo in Official Order

AAP alleged that the BJP had scanned the document using banned Chinese app CamScanner.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 28, 2020, 12:45 PM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party seemed to be taking potshots at the BJP after it tweeted an image of an order signed by BJP's National Secretary Arun Singh and alleged that the order was scanned using banned Chinese app CamScanner. The app is among 59 Chinese apps that was banned by the Centre in June after heightened tensions along border with China in June.

"BJP using banned Chinese Apps?," it said in the caption as it shared a snap of the document.

There has been a rising chorus against the Chinese products, including mobile pone applications after the border skirmishes in Ladakh's Galwan valley. Fifty nine such apps, including popular app TikTok, WeChat, Helo, Weibo, CamScanner, etc, were banned in June. However, the BJP's Delhi unit has rebuffed the AAP's allegation saying that the image is photoshopped. The party also said that the AAP was resorting to 'cheap politics' and was peddling fake news.

Reports suggest that authorities are scanning as many as 275 more apps for potential user privacy violations and national security threats. It is believed that the latest list of apps under the scanner include the incredibly popular game PUBG Mobile, ecommerce platform AliExpress and another popular game Ludo World.

