Using Hair Conditioner in Event of Nuclear Explosion Could Be Fatal, Here's Why

Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to use nuclear weapons to bring Ukraine under his control. The United States recently issued an advisory for its citizens to prepare them for a possible nuclear war. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, people should refrain from using hair conditioner in the event of a nuclear attack. The dos and don’ts list specifically mentions not using conditioners after a nuclear explosion. Want to know why? Continue reading to find out the intriguing reason.

When a nuclear bomb explodes it throws clouds of radioactive dust into the air. At that time, one should immediately take a shower and gently wash off the body with lots of soap, the CDC suggests. Avoid scrubbing or scratching your skin. Also, one should take off the outer layer of clothing as it removes upto 90 percent of the radioactive material. The guidelines suggest that the clothing should be put in a plastic bag or sealed container, away from people and pets.

According to the CDC, while taking a shower one can use shampoo or soap, but not the hair conditioner. Why? Conditioners contain oil and surface-active agents which will cause radioactive material to stick to hair.

Direct body contact with the radioactive particles after a nuclear explosion can be a deterrent to health, can accentuate cell damage, and even turn out to be lethal. The CDC advisory also suggests that after taking a shower and removing clothes people should find shelter inside a basement or concrete building to avoid exposing themselves to the radiation. In addition to this, after the nuclear explosion, one should avoid touching the mouth, eyes, and nose as it increases the risk of radioactive infection.

In brevity, while shampoos can turn out to be a life saviour, hair conditioners can be equally deadly in the event of a nuclear attack.

