Usman Khawaja 'Undresses' During BBL Game to Change Abdomen Guard, Leaves Fans in Disbelief

An incident that occurred during the Big Bash League (BBL) match has left cricket fans and commentators in splits. The match in the picture happened to be a BBL contest between Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat when the clock kept ticking but there was no action taking place in the middle.

The reason?

Australian and Sydney Thunder batter Usman Khawaja faced a hitch with his abdomen guard and decided to change it. One expected the batsman to rush to the dressing room and get himself ready for the next delivery. But the Thunder player decided to get the job done on the pitch, in public and hilarity ensued.

Pads, shoes, trousers-- Khawaja took one gear off after another as commentators quipped: "What's going on?"

While another commented on the contrasting colour of trunks that the batsman was donning.

"I've watched as you two have 35-40 years worth of cricket, I've never seen a cricketer completely disrobe on the ground," the commentator noted in astonishment.

Of course, all of it was captured on tape and a video shared by 7Cricket was all over social media.

Fans couldn't believe their eyes as to what they had just witnessed on a cricket ground.

The match that took place on Sunday saw Brisbane Heat beating the Thunders by 7 wickets and 5 deliveries to spare.

Batting first, Sydney Thunder managed to put up a score of 158/8 in their designated 20 overs. In response, Brisbane Heat had a disastrous start losing their openers well under 3 overs before Sam Heazlett played a dominant and unbeaten knock of 74 in 49 taking his side home comfortably.