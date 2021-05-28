Uttar Pradesh: Groom Gets Covid Positive Report Minutes Before Leaving With Wedding Party, Quarantined

With everything ready — from groom to Baraati -a wedding procession had to be stopped at the last moment after the groom tested positive for Covid-19.The incident took place on Monday when the groom Dharmendra and his family were set to travel from Bakcha village, Hamirpur district in UP to the nearby Asgaha Tamaura village, where the wedding had to take place. Minutes before the procession had to leave for the destination, the groom’s Covid-19 test reports came in. Unfortunately, he tested positive for the infection. Reportedly, he underwent the Covid-19 test on May 22, while the wedding was scheduled for May 24.

Soon, a team of police officials reached the groom’s home and stopped the procession from proceeding further. The wedding was called off at the 11th hour and the groom was admitted to a quarantine centre.

Dr Anil Sachan, in-charge of Maudaha community health centre, said, “The groom has been quarantined at Sumerpur quarantine centre. We conducted an on the spot Covid test of his family members and as well as other guests and asked them to isolate themselves at their respective homes for nearly 10 days."

Dr Anil further informed that when the reports of the groom being tested positive came in, the family members were reluctant to inform the authorities. They tried to conceal it and even attempted to continue with the procession. But somehow, the information got leaked and reached the officials at Maudaha community health centre. The authority then took the necessary steps and a team of police officials were sent on the spot.

A similar incident happened in the state of Odisha when a bridegroom was picked up from his marriage mandap after the reports of him testing Covid-positive came in. The groom underwent the test for coronavirus on May 17. When he didn’t get the test report by his wedding day, he went ahead with the ceremonies. However, after his reports were out on Friday morning, a team of police officials reached the wedding venue and halted the wedding rituals.

