A man in Uttar Pradesh has been arrested in a murder incident that can only be best described as bizarre and equally sensational. The man, who hails from a village in Muzaffarnagar was taken into custody after he reportedly killed his first wife fearing she might kill his second wife. Mohammad Furqan was booked by the local police for ‘orchestrating’ the murder of his first wife, a report in The Times of India said.

Police said Furqan gave Rs 3 lakh as payment to contract killers who shot shot her on July 15, the report said. Investigation into the murder uncovered a plot as complex as a Bollywood murder mystery movie filled with murder, betrayal and revenge involving the family of the accused.

Furqan married his first wife Mohsina back in 2012 but a few years down the line, Moshina, to exact revenge for a dispute with her sister-in-law, ended up killing the latter. She was arrested and sent to prison. Meanwhile, Furqan ended up marrying another woman, also named Mohsina.

Recently, Mohsina, his first week came out of prison on bail and on learning that Furqan has married a second time, confronted him about him.

Police said Furqan felt that Moshina, who has already taken one life, might also pose a threat to his current wife and thus decided to take matters in her own hands.

Police also said that Furqan’s first wife was also reportedly demanding a share from his property and in order to get rid of her, he enlisted contract killers to murder her. Police are yet to probe the incident fully in order to decipher whether he killed her based on the threat he felt she was to his current wife or something else.

Bizarre murder cases are not new. In a recent incident, a man in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh lost his cool after his wife failed to provide salad during dinner following which he allegedly killed her with a spade, and also critically injured their 22-year-old son.

