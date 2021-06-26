Uttar Pradesh Police Take On Swiggy’s ‘Fill in the Blanks’ Post, Bowl Over Twitterati

Shedding the age-old and stereotyped images of police, various police department across the country have been using humour and wit to connect and interact with the audience online. And we have to say that the experiment appears to be working pretty well for some of these police departments. Now, a Twitter banter between UP Police and online food delivery company Swiggy has become the talk of the town and people can’t stop themselves to the hilarious response shared by the social media team of UP police. It all started with a ‘fill in the blanks’ game shared by the food delivery company. Inviting its followers to complete the sentence, Swiggy tweeted, “you can’t make everyone happy, you’re not _______”

you can't make everyone happy, you're not _______— Swiggy (@swiggy_in) June 22, 2021

Soon netizens came up with a hilarious response for the sentence completion, but it was UP Police’s reply that caught the attention and left everyone amused. Check it out here:

You can't solve every problem, you're not UP 112.. https://t.co/L3pNukQamM— UP POLICE (@Uppolice) June 24, 2021

The reply so far has got over 14 thousand likes with several reactions from the Twitterati.

Uttar

Swag of UP POLICE!!! https://t.co/dLi5tE2kxW— Shivansh Pandey (@SHIVANSHUP32) June 25, 2021

What’s your response to this reply by UP Police?

However, this is not the first time that UP police has left everyone impressed with their social media game. It often is seen using viral memes and contents in their posts and most of the time it’s just right on point. Last week, when the social media was buzzing with Coca Cola memes after Cristiano Ronaldo moved bottles of the beverage drink from his press conference, UP police gave the viral trend its own twist.

Sharing a quirky post on Twitter, the department used a wordplay around the spelling of Coca Cola spelling and edited it to ‘Co-vaxin’ and ‘Co-vishield’, and urged people to get their shots of COVID-19 vaccines.

Reacting to the tweet, many people posted their appreciation for the innovative idea behind this important message.

